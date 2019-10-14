Two weeks after he was abducted in Ughelli Town in Delta state by kidnappers, the proprietor of Kogbodi International Schools, Ughelli, Patrick Kogbodi has been released by his abductors after allegedly paying N2 million ransom.

It was gathered that the ransom was paid at the weekend to secure his release at Emevor in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state after prolonged negotiations.

The victim, who was abducted by hoodlums along Aroh Road, Ughelli, was on his way to church on the fateful day when he was waylaid and whisked away to an unknown destination where he was held in captivity for two weeks

Sources said before his abduction, Kogbodi had celebrated his 70th birthday the previous Saturday and at about 1.00 am last Saturday, the kidnappers called members of his family to drop the ransom of N10 million at a location in Benin City, Edo state, but they pleaded with them and ended up paying N1million.

Briefing journalists in Asaba on Monday, the state Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka confirmed that the victim was released with the help of the police, adding that investigation is ongoing with a view to ensuring the arrest of the suspects and denied any knowledge of the ransom paid.

Meanwhile, the police boss also confirmed the arrest of six suspected ritualists in Ogwashi Uku community based on intelligence gathering, adding that investigation is ongoing.

He said the suspected ritualists were caught with human parts, including cut to sizes guns in their hideouts where police acting on intelligence arrested them.

However, Adeyinka refused to release the names of the arrested suspected ritualists, saying that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.