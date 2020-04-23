The minsiter of Finance, Budget and National planning Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his chief of staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

According to a statement by her media and Communications adviser, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the minister described Kyari’s demise as a huge loss to the country.

The statement reads “It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I receive the news of the death of Mallam Abba.

On behalf of my family, I offer our deepest condolences to your excellency for the passing of the Chief of Staff.

“Mallam Abba was a technocrat per excellence and a fighter for the weak and vulnerable. He was always on the path of the greater good.

“He was indeed a man of strong principles, a loyalist to the core.I had the privilege of working closely with him, and it was a profound experience for me.

“I join fellow country men and women in offering my sincere condolences to your Excellency, the President and Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

She prayed God to forgive him his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.