Many Nigerians are mourning the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari who was reported dead on Saturday morning by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhar’s Personal Assistant on New Media in a tweet said Completely out of any word, so devastating. It is indeed very hard on us, but I strongly believe that we all belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. May Allah accept Mallam Abba Kyari’s shahada , forgive all his shortcomings, and grant him Jannatul Firdausi.

May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Allah ya jikan sa ; He said

Also the Minister of Comms & Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, said May the Almighty Allah forgive and be Merciful to Malam Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to the President). May He (SWT) bless us with a good end,…

Minister of State, & Employment Festus Keyamo, SAN said: When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari. When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari.

Senator Dino Melaye. ( SDM ) @dino: said May the soul of Abba Kyari the chief of staff to Mr President rest in peace. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Everyone must complete this circle someday. Be prepared.

Ben Murray-Bruce@benmurraybruce said: I am saddened by the news of the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones, and also President @MBuhari. May his soul rest in peace.

Sarki . @Waspapping_ said: Abba kyari was probably the second most powerful person in Nigeria after President Muhammad Buhari and today he’s no more.This is further proof that death doesn’t care about your wealth or how powerful you are. It takes you whenever it feels like

Abba Kyari a Kanuri man from Borno state graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Warwick, and also received a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge. In 1983, he was called to the Nigerian Bar after attending the Nigerian Law School.

In 1984, he obtained a master’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge.

He later attended the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland and participated in the Program for Management Development at the Harvard Business School, in 1992 and 1994, respectively.

