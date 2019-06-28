By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari has been commended for his fierce loyalty to his principal and his upholding of national interest above the selfish agenda of a few.

This is coming against the recent protest by some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against Kyari’s continuous stay in office as Buhari’s chief of staff.

A group under the umbrella of Friends of Mallam Abba Kyari in a statement in Abuja on Friday insisted that President Buhari needs not less than a personality like Kyari, who is extremely intelligent, unassuming and well-read with a wide and deep grasp of issues to be his chief of staff.

Spokesperson for the group, Adekola Adeyemi said antagonists of Kyari are some unnamed forces who are threatened by his antecedents and critical role in the ongoing rebuilding of Nigeria.

“He is a lawyer, journalist and banker by training and profession. He is diligent; known to read policy documents carefully, but speedily, making corrections and seeking inputs widely from informed colleagues and relevant officials of government before presenting it to the President for informed executive consideration and action.

“Those who know his work ethic will testify that he arrives at the State House on most days well before most of the other members of staff and he is always one of the last ones to leave the office before heading to meet the President with various memoranda to be considered.

“He is focused, meticulous and pays attention to detail. When tasked by the President to address an issue, it gets done and quickly too. His meetings on any assignment he is given are crisp, focused and to the point with results. His loyalty is to the President and to the constituency he considers Nigeria’s poor, silent majority and it is total and unmovable.

“He has no bias for ethnic background. Having studied for many years in the UK and worked for many years in Lagos, his closest friends hail from all over the country. Mallam Kyari is staunchly loyal. He will go to war to protect his family and friends, and first and foremost, Nigeria and its President,” the group declared.