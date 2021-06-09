Abaribe shuns second year anniversary special session

When asked by Senate President Ahmad Lawan to speak about the accomplishments of the 9th Senate in the last two years, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader, rejected.

The Senate set aside Wednesday plenary to commemorate the Lawan-led Senate’s accomplishments since its inception on June 11, 2019.

However, there was some little drama after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, gave his address and Lawan invited Abaribe to speak his own.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” the Minority Leader responded simply, “but the Minority Leader would prefer to decline to make any comments.”

The Senate President congratulated Abaribe for his remarks and invited the rest of the senators to speak.

After that, Abaribe exited the chamber.

More details later…