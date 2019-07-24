A 22-year-old student of Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo state, has died shortly after his release after spending two months in EFCC custody.

Austin Isaiah was allegedly arrested for something he “knew nothing about”. He was held for two months before being released after he fell sick in custody, friends allege on Facebook.

Upon his release, he died on Monday, July 22, due to ill health.Friends have taken to Facebook to mourn him while calling out EFCC for his “wrongful arrest”.