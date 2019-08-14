Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has told newsmen in a chat that he and his boys have no reason not to make Nigeria proud in the men’s football event of the 12th All Africa Games in Morocco given their good preparation and motivation the players feel.

Flying Eagles have undergone an intensive preparation in Abuja after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Poland where they failed to impress, and the former Enyimba coach took time out to carefully select his final squad.

The Flying Eagles are expected to depart for Morocco aboard Air Maroc on Wednesday morning . “We are conscious of the expectation of Nigerians on the team,” Aigbogun said.

“We’ve worked hard in training and the boys are determined too. We have no reason not to deliver. “It is going to be a collective effort, in which case we expect Nigerians to as usual stand behind us with their support”.

The Flying Eagles are in the same Group A with hosts Morocco, as well as Burkina Faso and South Africa. Aigbogun’s charges will get their campaign underway on Friday August 16 in Dtade Hassan, Moulay, Rabat against Burkina Faso.

Four days later (on August 20), they will take on South Africa before caping up the group phase on August 23 with a clash against the host nation, Morocco.