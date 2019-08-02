Godwin Anyebe

There are strong indications that Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital would play host to the rescheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) now expected to hold very early in the month of September 2019.

The AGM event which was earlier scheduled for Asaba, Delta State Capital mid-July was cancelled at the last minute due to flight distortions to Air Peace Airliner conveying delegates to Asaba for the AGM event.

The airliner which had over 45 members of the association with about 90 per cent of its leadership and crew members on board was already up in the Asaba air space but experienced landing problems which was occasioned by poor weather visibility.

Inside sources at the association’s secretariat have disclosed that a meeting of Association’s Executive Council had held recently where the decision was reached that the botched AGM should now hold in Ibadan as against earlier suggestion for it to hold in the nearby town of Epe in Lagos State.

The source explained that although the Ibadan choice of venue was yet to be finally ratified by Executive Board of the association, the Ibadan choice was preferred as against Epe owing to the proximity factor to Lagos and the usual serene atmosphere of the city.

According to the source, although it is yet unspecific which of the Hotels in Ibadan would serve as a venue, all other plans and arrangements as highlighted for the botched AGM would still remain the same.

The AGM/Congress which has as its theme “The War Within: Solutions for Survival” is expected to be a convergence platform where eggheads from Nigeria’s creative industry and Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) experts would come together to explore and proffer solutions to contemporary issues and challenges affecting the industry and indeed, the economy in general.

Expected to grace the event is key functionaries from the government circles in Oyo State, captains of industry and stakeholders from across the public and private sector organisations.