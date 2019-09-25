The Action Alliance (AA) says the party and its governorship candidate in Imo state, Uche Nwosu, will go to the Court of Appeal to reject the judgment delivered on Saturday by the Imo state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The party in a statement signed by its acting National Secretary, Eli Moses in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the tribunal’s verdict was “judgment and not justice.”

The tribunal led by Justice Malami Dogondaji had on September 21, dismissed three petitions challenging the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state at the election held on March 9.

Moses said that the tribunal did not take cognisance of the provisions of the constitution on two-third of the local government areas in winning governorship election.

“The attention of the National Think Tank Committee of our great party has been drawn to the ruling of the Imo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal delivered at Abuja on September 21.

“We wish to state as follows: That the party having interfaced with our team of lawyers, reject the outcome of the ruling by the tribunal as it only qualifies as a judgment and not justice.

“That the party and our governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu insist that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is and remains the ground rule for adjudication.

“And therefore, the PDP and its candidate at the election did not meet the constitutional requirement of two-thirds majority in the 27 local government areas of the state as required by law,” he said.

According to the party’s scribe, the judgment of the tribunal is in total violation of the provisions of the constitution and therefore, shall be challenged by the party at the Court of Appeal with a view to seeking justice.

“The party is and remains in total support of its governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu as he seeks justice at the Court of Appeal,” he said.