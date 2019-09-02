National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, was on Monday arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs. Rofiyat Olayemi, for alleged conspiracy and forgery.

The accused was arraigned on a four -count charge bordering on conspiracy, alteration and forgery.

The prosecutor from the office of Assistant Inspector General, Zone X1, James Famuyini, alleged that the accused conspired with others at large to forge INEC’s documents and thereby committed an offence.

The accused is also alleged to have altered INEC’s documents and present same to INEC during the governorship primary election in Osun state in 2018.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty to all the four -count charge levelled against him by the police.

Counsel to the accused person, Wemimo Animasahun, urged the court to grant his client bail on self -recognition, noting that he is a lawyer of 15 years at the bar.

In the alternative, he prayed the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

But, the prosecution urged the court to deny the accused person bail, saying the accused has been evading arrest for more than one year.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olayemi stated that the offences for which the accused was arraigned are bailable as bail is a constitutional right of the accused.

She therefore, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Olayemi stated that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below level 5 and resident in Osun state, while the second surety must be an indigene of Imo state where the accused hails from, but must reside in Osun state as well.

The case was adjourned to November 5 for mention.