The Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate for the November election in Kogi state, Dr. Samuel Alfa has said that the state is a state of coma due to poor management of its human and natural resources.

Alfa, who was speaking on Wednesday in Lokoja at an interactive session with journalists at a media parley organised by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that those at the helm of affairs since the creation of the state 28 years ago had ran it aground and is now in dire need of resuscitation.

The United States based scholar said he has devised a system through which the state can be revamped and be placed in its proper position among the comity of states in the country.

According to him, if elected governor, the position will accord him greater opportunity to harness the state’s human and material resources for the development of the state.

Alfa promised that his government’s focus will include unity, collaboration and partnership with the people, which will result in the transformation of the state.

He promised to empower the next generation of Kogi state citizens for community development, stressing that the era of political thuggery must end during his tenure.

The governorship candidate advised youth not allow themselves to be used before, during and after election, adding that any serious government will always empower the youth by providing them with skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes.

He called on the people of the state not to allow money -bag politicians to hijack them, pointing out if they succumb it may spell doom for the generation ahead.