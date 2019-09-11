National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has gotten the support of 26 state chairmen of the party as efforts at resolving the crisis in the party takes a new dimension

In a statement signed by the state chairmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the chairmen passed a vote of confidence on Udeze and the party’s National Secretary, James Vernimbe, but expelled nine party members.

The chairmen lauded the Udeze-led national think tank committee and national executive committee for working hard in bringing the party to limelight.

They said that the Udeze -led administration has worked tirelessly to win eight House of Assembly seats and two members House of Representatives seat in Imo state since the party’s inception in 2005.

“We however, regret that some Imo state House of Assembly members have since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),’’ they said.

The chairmen said that they have resolved to approve and appoint new national executive committee members, new caretakers in some states and new administrative staff.

They also said that they have approved expenditure of the party as presented by the national secretary and adopted recommendations of the reports of the disciplinary committee set up by the think tank committee.

“We have approved the expulsion of nine NEC members pursuant to Article 13 (ai) and Article 15 (5b) of the Action Alliance 2005 Constitution as amended

“The affected members are Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, National Publicity Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, National Youth Leader, Michael Madu, National Legal Adviser, Anaukyaa Peter and National Financial Secretary, Chief Eze Nwoke.

“Others are, National Vice Chairman, North-West, Alhaji Jilbrin Aminu, National Vice Chairman, North-Central, Eli Moses, National Vice Chairman, South-West, Joshua Adewole and National Auditor, Adebayo Lawal.”

According to the chairmen, the nine expelled NEC members have been replaced by nine newly elected members of the party.