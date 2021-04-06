A trip to remember: Sponsored by Vantage Migration and Allied Consult

Nwodo Joy Chiamaka a native of Amurri in Nkanu West LGA, Enugu, born to the family of Hon. Peter Chinwuba Nwodo was chosen as one of the winners of a contest by Vantage migration and allied consult.

A carousel challenge that got so many entries and she emerged the winner.

She shared her experience with us on her trip to Casa Del Papa, Quidah, Benin Republic: “I have always harbored the thought of doing a West African trip overland along the coast from my home country.

Until recently, I got an all-expenses-paid trip to the Benin Republic through Vantage migration and allied consult (Vantage migration is a consultancy Company that Teaches and Trains Graduates on how to secure admission and scholarship abroad by themselves without running to any agent who might run away with their funds).

The trip was really amazing, am still reeling with excitement as I write this post because I am having to relive the mini-vacation over again.

The trip was organized by a traveling Company who made the necessary arrangements about how and when we will be taking off.

I left my Hotel room in Lagos at exactly 6am and hopped on and off Several Traffic to get to our take off point.

Getting there, we met a lot of people from different places and companies. And so, we left from Lagos at exactly 8 am.

On our way, in the air-conditioned coastal bus, we all introduced ourselves, we had our breakfast on the bus as we are moving, we also played many of Educating games in other to wave the journey from being a boring one.

When we got to Seme border, I realized that everyone on both sides (Nigerian and Benin Republic) is only looking for ways to extort money from travelers and I also quickly learned, among others, that a fresh passport meant ‘new on the route’.

Anyway, after haggling with border officials, we managed to get across to the other side where we changed Some Naira to cefa.

Then we left for Casa Del Papa, on arrival to Casa Del Papa, we were given rooms in pairs.

Although we got there late at night, checked in our Hotel rooms, we went to the Restaurant to have our dinners and for more site seeing, after which we returned back to our hotel rooms, got some rest and then prepared for our Ouidah Tour the next day.

Day one ended on a high with zero moments. The following day, we visited so many places, learned a lot about their cultures and Traditions.

After our launch, we went kayaking, it was an exhilarating experience and I enjoyed every moment of it. I also learned that the water wasn’t deep which also made the ride, even more, relaxing for me.

The next day, after breakfast and so many parties, we checked out our hotel rooms and returned safely to our various homes.

