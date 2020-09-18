A society where thugs become role models is doomed to fail — Jonathan

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, writing as a guest columnist on THISDAY on Friday, said it is unfortunate that in some areas, miscreants are praised for the roles they play during elections.

Daily Times gathered that in the article entitled, ‘COVID-19, democracy and task of nation-building’, the former president said he is convinced that electronic voting would eliminate rigging during elections.

“I am also convinced that electronic voting will eliminate the worrisome issue of massive rigging and violence during elections because it will limit human presence during voting,” he said.

“It will bring an end to the incessant deployment of miscreants during elections because there will be no room for ballot box stuffing or snatching. It is sad that in some places, these miscreants are even celebrated, because of the ignoble roles they play during elections.

“I should point out that a society where thugs become role models is doomed to fail.”

According to him, holding elections regularly does not define democracy.

“Holding regular elections alone does not really define democracy or guarantee good governance,” Goodluck Jonathan said.

“We need to work on how to strengthen the pillars of democracy where they are weak and enhance political stability across the continent.

“You can always tell how credible or otherwise a democratic process has been from the level of protests, violence and the number of post-election litigations. For Africa to make more progress towards building liberal democracies, we should first take deliberate measures to strengthen the independence of the electoral management bodies.”

The former president also said Africa missed out on the industrial revolution and lagging behind in the race to space.

“We, therefore, have no reason to fail our people in a democracy. True democracy guarantees free, fair elections and peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another and it is within our capacity to achieve that,” he said.

“Before the end of this year, five nations in West Africa alone are scheduled to hold Presidential elections. They include Ghana, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger. That for me is a plus and an important step in the right direction.”