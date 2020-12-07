A second wave of the End SARS protest has begun in Osun

The protest against the brutality and extrajudicial killings by police unit SARS has resurfaced. On Monday, youths hit the streets again in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

The second wave of the End SARS protest commenced in Lagos, Oyo and Osun States.

Daily Times reports that demonstrators have returned to Lekki toll plaza, the scene of the military shooting currently under probe.

The youths in Osogbo armed themselves with different placards explaining the reasons for their actions.

“We are not fighting for any political party”, “#End Bad Judiciary in Nigeria”, ” #End fake judicial panel of Inquiry in Osun”, “Unfreeze all the frozen account”, ” We are Nigerian youths” among others.

The youths converged at the Ogo-Oluwa area and marched to the Osun State House of Assembly.

The protesters were demanding the release of all detained protesters and unfreezing of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).