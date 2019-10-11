The grandson of foremost Nigerian Medical Association President’s Dr. (Chief) A.S. Agbaje has bagged National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria award in the Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Dr Michael Ademola Agbaje

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire was at the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria 50th years of postgraduate medical training in Nigeria with its programme which commenced on the 16th of September 2019 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, to a stream of tumultuous accolades from across the world.

For Dr Michael Ademola Agbaje one of the award-winning graduands, history seems to come back on itself full circle as his grandfather, Dr. (Chief) A.S. Agbaje whose pioneering medical exploits included being the first privately established medical practitioner in Ibadan in 1932.

Dr Michael Ademola Agbaje, the brilliant recipient of the esteemed Dr Rotimi Ola Memorial Prize for the best candidate in dissertation in the specialist qualifying exams of the National Postgraduate Medical College, Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Agbaje’s dissertation evaluated the role of foetal Ultrasonographic parameters in the prediction of labour outcomes at term and suggests that these parameters could be considered in the planning of the labour process in order to anticipate and prevent both maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality.

The young enigmatic doctor, who for six years carried on the onerous tasks of training as a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology while rendering service in the aspect of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality to his kith and kin, enthused that this research could be used to reduce to barest minimum, infant mortality, and deaths among nursing mothers in Nigeria and Africa.

Deaths, resulting from child labour is highly prevalent in Africa, and this research could spell a new day for expectant mothers who would be told before their due date whether they should go for caesarean section or endure the trauma of normal labour process.

Speaking to the press after receiving the award from the Minister of Health, the young Dr Agbaje re-echoed the minister’s call to other talented Nigerians like himself not to flee the land for perceived greener pastures abroad. “We are here, and are able, through our contributions to impact on Nigeria”, he said.

The convocation ceremony had representatives from Ghanaian and Canadian Postgraduate Medical Colleges, as well as from many other sister health institutions in West Africa that extended well-wishes from their respective institutions and countries to the Post Graduate Medical College.