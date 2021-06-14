A new tribe has emerged: We are now Northern Igbos- Igbos in Northern Nigeria

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, met with the Igbo Delegate Assembly, which is made up of Igbo leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, at Government House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The South East leaders said the courtesy visit was to express gratitude to the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, and the Northern Governors Forum for cooling the situation after a group of Northern Youths handed Igbos an ultimatum to leave the North.

The Igbo leaders have said unequivocally that they oppose Nigeria’s split. On behalf of the Northern Governors, Governor El-Rufai assured the Igbo Leaders that everyone in the North is safe.

The young leaders demanded that the Igbos leave the north by October 1 and return to their native country in the southeast, in a letter dubbed the Igbo Quit Notice by the Nigerian media.

They also urged the government to enable the southeast to secede peacefully and resurrect the long-abandoned Republic of Biafra.