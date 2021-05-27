A mildle man Defies Three Underaged Daughters

Nkiru Nwagbo, Awka

A forty-eight years old man has been arrested yesterday by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC in Anambra state for defying his three daughters.

Thomas from Ikolani in Igboetiti in Enugu state but resides in Engwu Ukwu in Anambra state claimed that he was drunk when he committed the acts.

But unfortunately, his neighbors who reported the incident to the Civil Defence Corps explained that it has been a steady act for the man.

The three daughters are eight, three, and a year and six months respectively and the incident has been happening without the knowledge of their mother his wife.

While parading the suspect alongside one Solomon Issac who has allegedly jumped into Civil Defence Corp( NSCDC )Anambra state headquarters at the night hours, the state commandant Mr. David Billed, said that some civil society personnel on May 25, 2021, reported that Igbo was defiling his three underaged daughters.

“When we got the report, we swung into action, arrested one Thomas Igbo, a plumber residing in Enugwu-Ukwu town in Njikoka area of the state.

“Our medical personnel later conducted a test and uncovered that the children were been abused sexually.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and very soon, we will conclude the investigation and arraign the suspect”, Billie said.

The suspect, Thomas told journalists that he only had carnal knowledge of the eight-year-old daughter once and used his fingers to penetrate others at different times.

“I had sex with once with my eight years old daughter once, others I only used my fingers to penetrate their private parts when I am bathing them”, he said.

Igbo who hails from Ikoloani Igboetiti area of Enugu State claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol the day he slept with the daughter.

On the case of 28-year old Solomon Isaac, Billie said he was arrested for jumping in the premises of NSCDC state headquarters, Awka on May 24.

But Isaac, a native of Ejuleala Ofulg area of Kogi claimed he was being pursued by cultists about 8 pm on the day he was arrested, saying I jumped into the place for safety.

Mrs. Laura Ugwuanyi, the state Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) who was at the NSCDC office during the parade expressed worry over the upsurge in rape cases in the state in recent times.