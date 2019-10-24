“The CIA thought that 2015 was the do-or-die period for Nigeria, that there would not be a Nigeria in the way you know after the 2015 General Elections. That has come and passed but I think if we do not take care, a lot of these predictions will come to pass.” Attahiru Jega the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said

Jega on Wednesday at Tell Magazine’s 20 years of Democracy Conference in Abuja, called on the asked INEC, to improve the electoral processes before the 2023 general elections.

He also said “The clearest evidence of this loss of trust and confidence is declining voter turnout in elections since 1999.

“For example, people have argued that in 2015 the generalised insecurity was a result of the activities of Boko Haram have been responsible for the low voter turnout regardless of the improvement in the electoral process.