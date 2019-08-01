Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state government in collaboration with the World Bank have presented cheques worth N100 million to 10 rural communities in the state to enhance their development.

Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon, who presented the cheques, explained that the disbursed funds would help the benefiting communities execute micro- projects and social infrastructure that would enhance the well-being of Akwa Ibom people.

The presentation of the cheques took place in Uyo, during a two-day training programme of community project management committee members and appraisal of performances in past projects.

Ten communities received cheques of N10 million each to execute projects that would add value to the rural people in the state.

Okon said that the state government under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel is committed to the transformation of rural communities through life touching micro- projects.

“This event is a very important event and it is my expectations that all of you will take this training serious. In Akwa Ibom state today, you have a governor that is very passionate about the development of the state.

“Gov. Udom believes that Akwa Ibom state people should not beg for a living. He believes that opportunity should be created for Akwa Ibom people to work and earn a living.

“I want to appreciate the governor for his vision, commitment and magnanimity to transform the rural communities in the state, touch the lives of the poor and give voice to the less privileged,” Okon said.

He advised stakeholders of the benefiting communities to ensure that they implement and execute their projects as it would attract more development to their respective communities.

“The way you implement these projects in your various communities will serve as an encouragement for the state government and the World Bank to do more. I want to implore all of you to make sure that the money released to you for the micro -projects are used for that purpose,” the commissioner added.

General Manager, Akwa Ibom state Agency for Community and Social Development, Ishmael Akpan, said that the training would enable stakeholders of the benefiting communities have the necessary skills and knowledge to manage the disbursed funds during implementation of the micro- projects.

Akpan encouraged stakeholders to enlighten those at the grassroots on the need to participate in the project implementation and maintained that the involvement of everyone in the community would create an atmosphere of enthusiasm, commitment, collaboration and sustainability of the projects.

“The training is properly designed, packaged and will be carefully handled by qualified and experienced personnel to effectively inform and guide the community in their implementation process.

“Funding is made directly to the community people who utilize it in the execution of their micro- projects prudently and in a transparent and accountable manner,” Akpan said.

A beneficiary from Ikot Ekpenyong community in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Mrs. Justina Sunday, applauded the state government and the World Bank for reaching out to the less privileged in Akwa Ibom state.

“Those that have been there in my community know the condition of our livelihood. So, for someone to bring in a project like borehole and renovation of town hall to our community is a great relief to us because a lot of us have suffered for so long due to lack of water and other important things.

“We are grateful to the state Government and the World Bank,” she said.

The benefiting communities are Eyehedia Ikot Otuk and Otung community in Ini Local Government Area; Edem Ekpat and Ikot Nkang community in Etinan Local Government Area and Ata Ikot Inyang community in Etinan Local Government Area.

Others include Ukana Ikot Ekon and Ikot Ekpenyong community in Essien Udim Local Government Area; Ekpenyong Ufom community in Essien Udim Local Government Area; Anua Ekeya community in Okobo Local Government Area and Kampa and Emere-Oke in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.