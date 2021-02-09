A’ Ibom to sack teachers for truancy, academic laxity in public schools

ISAAC JOB, UYO

The Akwa Ibom State government has said that it was determined to disengage teachers who continue to display laziness and truancy while monitoring their performances to check academic laxities in public schools.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon said it was discovered that secondary school teachers posted to rural areas in the state absconded from their duty post for one year to engage in farming and trading activities while government continue to pay them monthly salaries.

“We have to pursue teachers to do their work, I am not afraid to tell you that most people who take up government jobs as teachers refused to do their work. They don’t go to school. They prefer to be posted to rural areas and hide there.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom State indigenes warn against ethnic sentiment in Niger Delta over NDDC appointments

“They become traders in the market, some of them don’t go to school for three to six months, yet they are receiving salaries.”

Although the chairman of the Secondary school Board did not mention the schools involved, she confirmed that some teachers do not go to school for one year, but stay at home to receive salaries.

“Having gone round schools in the state for inspection, we discovered teachers who have not gone to school for year.

“Therefore, it is not going to be business as usual. We have improved on school monitoring. In the State Secondary Education Board, all members have been divided into groups for supervision and monitoring of schools across the three zones in the State to check teachers and students excesses that dangerous to learning. The Board members can pay unscheduled visit schools at least twice every week.”

She said teachers found wanting in the discharge of duties would be sacked while others would be punished in line with Civil Service rules.

“We would put such teachers under query and other disciplinary actions including stopping their salaries. We would also demote school Heads who cannot control teacher and deployed them back to Education Authority for their inactions.

“When we discovered that the principal is not competent to control teachers under him, nothing stops us from demoting you. You must deliver what you are for. If the job is not good for you simply quit,” she warned.