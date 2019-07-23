By Isaac Job, Uyo

Traditional rulers, leaders and indigenes of Inen clan where two soldiers were recently killed and an expatriate abducted in Akwa Ibom state have threatened to invoke curses on the criminals who perpetrated the crime.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, the Clan Head in -Council of Inen Clan, Chief Johnson Obosi placed a death curse on those who carried out the criminal act and their collaborators while exonerating the community from any responsibility in the commission of the heinous crime.

He blamed the incident on hoodlums outside the local government area, stating that as a boundary community bounding other local government areas and Rivers state, the perpetrators were able to enter the community undetected and committed the crime.

The clan head explained that the community is willing to provide the necessary information needed to get to the bottom of the killing and kidnapping of the foreigner, adding that it has been working with security agencies and government authorities in that regard since the incident happened.

Chief Obosi said the community is known for peace and pleaded with the state government not to discontinue with its development projects in the area, especially the road construction as the community was innocent of the crime.

He also appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu and the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed to reactivate the abandoned police post in the community with the necessary manpower and logistics to provide protective coverage for the community and its environs.

“This sad news shocked the fabric of our community and clan in general because for a long time, we have not had sporadic gun shots of such magnitudes. This episode which occurred in a commando style was not only mind- boggling, but devastating, causing panic and tension in our community.

“As we speak, some villagers have fled their places of abode to neighbouring communities for fear of the unknown. The clan-in-council, leaders of thought and the entire Inen Community condemn and disassociate ourselves from this unfortunate incident and will be willing to lend support to the authorities to ensure the freedom of the expatriate.

“Our community is known for peace and tranquillity that characterises a typical African local setting. These neighbourhood infiltrators have again inflicted pains and agony on our community and the families of the departed soldiers. We sincerely appeal to them to give peace a chance in the larger interest of our good neighbourliness,” he stated.

Youth President of the community, John Adaedem said the incident took the community by surprise and exonerated the youth of the area from the crimes.

“The incident is a surprise to us. As youth, we are not involved in the incident. We are willing to provide the necessary information to unravel the perpetrators and appeal to the government not to abandon us and the good work it has started here,” Adaedem pleaded.