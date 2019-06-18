A/Ibom decries low immunisation coverage, poor health indicators

Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has solicited increased immunisation coverage from stakeholders to check the spread of preventable childhood killer diseases in the state.

It has also lamented the dismal health indicators in which it is ranked high in many childhood diseases, including that of the infant, maternal and new born babies as well as the HIV/AIDS.

The appeal came on the heels of the forthcoming 2019 National Immunisation Plus Days scheduled to hold from July 13 – 16.

Unlike other years, the programme as approved by the Federal Ministry of Health will only be a one- round exercise.

Godfrey Akro, a medical doctor and director of public health services who made this known in Uyo during a social mobilisation meeting, said immunisation is important for the growth and sustainable development among children.

“Since prevention is better than cure, there is need for stakeholders to take ownership of the programme for the elimination of early childhood diseases,” he added.

Represented by the State Immunisation Officer, Ime Udo, he noted that the exercise would involve house-to-house vaccination of children and lauded the contributions of partners in the bid to check killer diseases among children and pregnant women.

He called on communities, households, churches, mosques and institutions to be prepared to receive health personnel during the immunisation campaign.