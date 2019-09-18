The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has reinstated the suspended Chairman of Abak Local Government Area, Imoh Williams.

The reinstatement was pronounced by the Speaker of the assembly, Mr. Aniekan Bassey at Tuesday’s plenary following the adoption of the recommendations of the Houe Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs headed by Mr. Mark Esset.

The committee was set up to investigate a case of assault levelled against the council chairman by an artisan, who alleged that he was assaulted by aides of the chairman, but the committee in its finding reported that no case of abuse of office was established against the chairman, hence its decision to recommend his reinstatement

It would be recalled that the House of Assembly on July 25 suspended the Abak Council Chairman, authorizing the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Benita Ukpe to take -over the affairs of the council as acting chairman, pending the investigation of the committee.

The committee therefore, recommended that Mr. Uduakobong Aniekan Ekpo, the council chairman’s personal assistant who carried out the assault should tender an apology to Mr. Godwin Abraham, the assaulted artisan.