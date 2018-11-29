A’ Ibom Assembly crisis: Court stop Ntuen from parading himself as speaker

...As Eket youths protest over anarchy

In an effort to restore law and order in the crisis rocking the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, an Uyo High court has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the All Progressive congress (APC) speaker Hon Nse Ntuen from parading himself as speaker of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly.

The order was granted on Wednesday by Justice Ekaette Obot following a motion on notice filed by Ekemini Udim counsel to the speaker Barrister Onofiok Luke.

The presiding judge also ordered that the injunction be served on Nse Ntuen in person and pasted on every conspicuous part of the Assembly complex to forestall break down of law and order by the sacked lawmakers.

Meanwhile, youths from the four catchment areas of Eket community playing host to Exxonmobil had taken to the street in protest against the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly

The four core communities comprising of Eket, onna, Ibeno and Edit Eket council areas blocked the all the gates of the oil company facilities saying the only way to draw attention of the federal government was to siege the oil firm .

The youths with different placards and inscriptions such as ‘crisis in Akwa Ibom is crisis in Nigeria economy ‘, Akpabio leave Udom alone ‘, the people might is mightier than federal might ‘among others.

Other inscriptions include “the commissioner of police must go”, we would not succumb to Akpabio warsaw’ “We are comfortable with with Udom Emmanuel”

The caucus youth chairman, Mr. Enodien said the youths must draw attention of international community to the impending anarchy that may escalate during next year general election.