A/Ibom APC frowns at Buhari’s appointment of ‘unknown’ envoy, says such discouraging loyalty

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Mr. Iboro Akpabio as an ambassador designate from the state.

The party said Iboro is not known to the state chapter of the APC and may not even be an indigene of Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, the party frowned seriously at Buhari’s style of appointments from the state without recourse to the leadership of the party in the state.

Enyongekere described as ‘extraneous’ appointments by the Federal Government which does not favour members of the party.

He said the attitude of Presidency as regards federal appointments could stall the party’s chances of making any impact in the state in the 2023 elections.

The statement urged Buhari to reward genuine members of the party in Akwa Ibom who sacrificed their time and resources for the party.

The party’s spokesman also said that the chairman of the party, Ini Okopido had petitioned the presidency on the issue, where he lamented that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), had yet to learn from the mistakes of his first term.

“The State Chapter in the said letter lamented that even in the second term of the administration, President Muhammadu Buhari which the party in the state had expected to benefit from the robust relationship of 2019 elections and for obvious reasons that he will learn from the mistakes of his first term, but unfortunately, the news of every new appointment from Akwa Ibom State has been so nerve wracking and disquieting to the members of APC in the state, thus weakening the threshold of our party in the state as genuine members who have sacrificed their useful resources are completely cheated out.

“The letter underscored that among such political appointments, is that of Mr. Oboro Effiong Akpabio, Ambassador designate, as one of the persons the party is not very sure if he is from the state as he is unknown to the party and its members.

“The letter noted if such trend is not discontinued, will surely discourage members from giving their best to make APC work in Akwa Ibom State and thereby hampering the build up towards 2023,” the statement reads

The party stressed that for the purpose of robust relationship, the state chapter should be readily consulted by the Federal Government while making appointments to strengthen the base of loyalty by members.

COVID-19: NSE donates ambulance, N22.7m cash to CMSCC

This according to the party would help to reposition the party towards growth and development as the next elections will still be on the basis of party, hence the need to empower members within.