By Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 governorship election, Iboro Otu, has alleged that his life is in danger.

Otu, who spoke at the weekend in Uyo, however, alerted security agencies to thoroughly investigate his claim in order to unravel those who have allegedly vowed to terminate his life.

The ANRP standard bearer said he allegedly escaped an attempt on his life last week Thursday at his office along Edet Akpan Avenue in Uyo.

While narrating how the hired assassins invaded his office, Otu said he received information from neighbours that his personal office had been attacked by yet to be identified persons who came in an unmarked white Toyota saloon car and went straight to his office.

He said he was preparing to receive some foreign partners who are to arrive in Uyo on a training programme for youth in the state when the suspected assassins broke into his office, vandalized all the doors and carted away his laptop computers containing sensitive information about the ongoing election petition he instituted at tribunal.

“I just left my office in preparation to receive my partners who are due to visit the state on a training programme, but when I came back a neighbour told me that some unknown persons whose identity he could not ascertain came looking for me.

‘’On getting there, I discovered that the door to my office has been vandalized and my laptop computer and some documents carted away. I immediately, reported the matter to the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) who came and arrested the securityman on duty,’’ he said.

Otu, who blamed his present ordeal on his decision to reclaim his mandate at the governorship election petition tribunal holding in Uyo, alleged that in the last couple of weeks he has received several telephone calls and text messages from unknown persons threatening him that he should either withdraw his petition or lose his life.

“I thought I should let the public know about the threat to my live. It is very clear that it is an assassination attempt on my life because the hoodlums did not take anything apart from my personal computer laptop, but the God I serve has made it impossible for them to get me.

“I therefore, wish to appeal to the security agencies in the state to protect my life and as a law- abiding citizen save me from the assassin’s bullet’’ he pleaded.