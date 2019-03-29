A’ Ibom Agency splashes N40m projects in 3 communities

Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Agency for Community and Social Development Programmes (CSDP) has executed nine projects valued at over forty million naira spread across three local government areas in the state.

The projects executed in partnership with world bank assistance and Akwa lbom state government providing 10 per cent counterpart funds in Onna, Mkpat Enin and Okobo local council areas as beneficiaries.

The benefitting communities in these council areas include Atiamkpat in Onna local government with civic centre,Motorized Borehole and Electricity project.

Others are Mkpat Enin council area with construction of open market stalls, provision of Motorized Borehole and Health centre spread across Ikot Aka Nung Ikono Ekpene Ubium communities respectively while Okobo local government area has construction of open market , Motorized Borehole and construction of Health centre at Afaha Akai community.

Receiving the Community Development Agency in their communities, the natives appreciated the state government and the World Bank for recognizing their communities neglected in the past as they were lacking in infrastructure .

Addressing the project inspection team in his palace, the clan Head of Okobo, one of the benefiting communities, His Royal Highness Ofong Asuquo Okwong Ajaik said the Health centre project in his domain was 70 per cent completed while the market project has been completed and put to use by the community.

“To say the truth this community was totally forgotten in the scheme of things but the government of Governor Udom Emmanuel with assistance of World Bank have jointly intervened to rescue us.”

Ofong Asuquo Ajiak promised to donate more portions of land to government for any development project in the area.

He said while the World Bank and the state government funded projects were on- going , the Cross River Basin Development Authority brought another Motorized solar water project in the area.

The representative of Akwa Ibom state Ministry of Economic Development that supervised the projects for both Akwa Ibom state government and the World Bank Dr Uduak Ekong said the Agency were in the communities to inspect the extent of execution and level of performance of each project embarked by the Agency through the World Bank assisted funds with Akwa Ibom state government providing her own counterpart funds for the projects