Singer, songwriter and record producer Davido’s recently released album ‘A Better Time’ has surpassed a cumulative 100 million streams across all digital music platforms.

This feat has been reached barely three days since the album was released, making it the fastest project by an Afrobeats singer to hit such a mark.

The ‘A Better Time’ album was released on November 13, 2020 and houses 14 tracks. While sharing news of the new Achievement with the album, Davido thanked his fans for supporting it.

He, however, noted that the streams were not from all digital platforms, meaning it is way past the 100 million recorded so far.

Some of the tracks off the album that have been performing well include the lead single ‘FEM’ released in September which has over 12 million views on YouTube, ‘So Crazy’ featuring Lil Baby which was released days before the album was officially unveiled and a collaboration with rapper Nick Minaj titled ‘Holy Ground’ which has over 1.5 million views on YouTube already without a video.

So far, Davido has released two music videos for singles in the ‘A Better Time’ album: ‘FEM’ and ‘So Crazy’ which has managed 2.2 million views on YouTube in a week. More videos will be dropping soon after Davido said he was working on two more for: ‘Jowo’ and ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun.