Nigerian Lady narrates her hilarious experience living in Canada and how she was arrested crossing a rail track

A Nigerian lady identified as “Blackmigrantgirl” on twitter took to the microblogging platform to share how she got a ticket for crossing “ordinary railtrack”

Read her hilarious ordeal below;

The logical side of me understands why I got the ticket but I am still unhappy about it. Let me explain what happened.

I had to travel by bus and by train from the venue of a job interview I attended today, back to the home of my hosts on the other side of town- in Stouffville. My bus arrived the train station with very little time to spare for the departure time of the train to Stouffville. Unfortunately for me, the closest route from the bus terminal to the train platform is now blocked off due to ongoing construction. I then had to make a dash for it across from the bus to the train station, following the longer route, down the stairs and then up another flight of stairs to the departure platform.

Only for me to get to the departure platform to discover that I was on the wrong platform and the train was on the far side of the station.

Adrenalin had already kicked in from all the running and I gave it free rein to cross the train track to get on my train. I didn’t even have enough time to think about the consequences of what I was doing.

Of course I got caught ????

Next thing I know, a security guard is walking up to me and asking me to step out of the train. Everyone was looking at me like I stole. Chai! My father in heaven oh.

Long story short, to my utter disbelief, th4e security guard wrote me a ticket for 180 Canadian dollars. All my explanation of being late, being new to Canada, not knowing I was violating a bye-law fell on deaf ears.

Now I have to call the courthouse tomorrow, to beg for a lesser fine.

Honestly, I’m just tired???????. I just hope I am hired for the job that brought me downtown today”

Do you have similar experience? Share with us in the comment section below