9th Senate: PDP dumps Ekweremadu as Omo- Agegec emerges Deputy Senate President

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu from Enugu West senatorial district was dumped by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he woefully failed to retain his position as the 9th Senate elected their leaders on Tuesday.

Ekweremadu who scored 37 votes was defeated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege from Delta Central senatorial district who polled 69 votes.

Out of the 105 valid votes, Omo-Agege scored 67 votes, Ekweremadu 37 votes and one invalid vote.

If all PDP Senators elect had voted for him, Ekweremadu should have gotten more than 44 votes going by the number of elected Senators on the PDP platform.

To the surprise of many, Ekweremadu was nominated by Senators elect Chukwuka Utazi and seconded by Rose Okoh.

His nomination jolted the calculation that the contest will be between Ovie Omo- Agege from Delta State and Francis Alimikhena from Edo State.

Other contenders for the position, Orji Uzor Kalu, Francis Alimekhena and Kabiru Gaya bowed down before Tuesday voting.

President Muhammadu Buhari, and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole were victorious as Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator Omo- Agege , were elected Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively to lead the 9th Senate.

Ahmad Lawan won a landslide victory by polling 78 votes to beat his contender, Alu Ndume who scored 28 votes.

Ahmed Baba Keita from Katsina State moved for nomination of Ovie Omo-Agege and seconded by Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi from Niger State to which Omo-Agege accepted.

Second nomination was moved by Chukwuka Utazi, from Enugu State,who nominated Ike Ekweremadu Enugu West, and was backed by Rose Okoh from Cross River State. He accepted the nomination

Declaring nomination closed at 12.35, the Clerk, Ayewoh called for commencement of the election of the Deputy Senate President for the 9th Senate.

Voting ended at 1.30 pm and counting of votes commenced immediately.