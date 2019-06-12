9th NASS leadership: Nigerians will be ultimate beneficiaries – Lagos Lawmaker

By Alade Tasma

The Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru has Congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on their victory as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Abiru who is representing Shomolu Constituency 02 at the Lagos State House Assembly noted that the emergence of Lawan and Gbajabiamila was as a result of their unquantifiable experience, team work and leadership quality that they have built over the years.

The lawmaker stressed that Nigerians will be the eventual ultimate beneficiaries of these victories in terms of development and people oriented legislations “I can confidently say that we have left the era of individual and personal interest that have set the nation back for years. The nation is bigger than any individual interest,” Abiru stated.

“The emergence of the two personalities as the leaders of the National Assembly will make Nigeria proud and help President Muhammadu Buhari led administration,” he said.

Abiru also congratulated the people of Lagos and particularly that of Surulere Federal Constituency for producing the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmaker concluded.