9th Assembly: Role call of Senators-elect commences

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh has started the role call if denators- elect as process towards the inauguration of the 9th Senate commend

The stage was set for the inauguration of the 9th Senate as the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sanni Omolori has taken the presiding seat and now reading the Proclamation of the President to convey the first session of the National Assembly.

He read to the hearing of all that Modalities for election of Senate President and Deputy Senate President shall be Orders 2,3,4,5 and 7 of the Senate Rule.

He asked the Clerk of the Senate to take the role call at exactly 10.05 am when some Senators -elect kicked against the modality insisting that the court order that stipulated

He said no question shall be entertained and no motion shall be moved.

He then ordered the Clerk of the Senate to go ahead with the role call.

Omolori said he heard about the court order but have not received it, if do he would honour. So, the Senate standing rule subsist.

The Senate Clerk Nelson Ayewoh went ahead with the role call as the tradition in alphabetical order State by state.

He said is to ascertain the number of Senators present before voting.