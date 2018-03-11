9ice: On originality and true music

He made a major impact in the industry with his hit single ‘Gongo Aso’ in 2008 which became a national anthem and ever since he has always upped his game amidst several controversies.

Ogbomosho born musical act, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice by his teaming fans is one of Nigeria’s leading act in the entertainment industry with several hit songs and albums to his credit. Music wise, 9ice sure knows how to connect with his fans; In this Chat with MUTIAT ALLI, 9ice spoke on his humble beginning, life lessons amongst others

What is this thing about you been proverbial with your choice of words in most of your songs?



You know Nigerians like one thing, ones they like one formula don’t change it, if you change it you are in trouble if they like garri they can drink that garri from January to December but ones they don’t have the garri they complain so for me probably if it is in America you can see an artist that is an R&B artist he rap, he will do this he will do that people will appreciate him more but in this part of the world ones they know you with a particular thing you stick to it, and they will love you for it.

A lot of things has changed about you; personality wise, while others say 9ice is arrogant, are you?



You can’t be the prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), you can’t be them, all you can be is be yourself and be yourself almost every day so that when people find fault in you been yourself, it is very easy for you to adjust because you are been yourself, but when you are fake and people still complain then who are you going to be? Don’t forget am an artist and am not a prophet, am not a pastor so it is not possible people will not find fault in you, even pastor people find fault in him.

At what point of your career did you actually breakthrough the industry, what do you think made that possible?

I think it is as a result of being unique then so many other element with the kind of people I work with the hearings for people to sound Nigerian with the people that believes in originality or that like my kind of music which is more societal, I think such factors contributed to the break through and success as well so is not just the talent alone, but the media, the people I work with, the producers the yearnings of the people, the taste of the kind of music they want as at then contributed to break through.

What really inspires your kind of lyrics?

I have listen to songs from talented acts like King Sunny Ade, Pasuma, Wasiu Ayinde, 2Face Idibia amongst others and all kind of music and you phantom that there is one thing lacking, generation stems toward our own era and you found out that all generation doesn’t want to listen to them, you will be like what is the meaning of all this nonsense songs they listen to, why don’t they try and listen to the kind of music they sing, so I try and formulate that into the kind of music I do, to attract them and glory be to god to day, old papa and old mama like our music and they dance to it.

All your previous work, which one will you tag your best?

That will be ‘’ANYTIME’’ because is a personal experience, is a song that describes my life experience in 5 or 3minute and is a song that I try as much as possible to touch every part of my life, every experience that have had in just a bit and pieces, to me it makes a lot of sense to me and that the song that I tag best.

What was growing up like for you?

It was difficult, it was hard, it was almost impossible to live, when we shop eba in the morning, drink garri in the afternoon, we don’t ask for dinner we just go to bed and sleep, there are parent but there is no much they can do, you know you can’t even blame them even if you do, when you are a father or a parent you will realize or understand what it is to be a parent, you can imagine sometimes I pay my children fees late and sometimes I call the school and plea with them till next term, so it’s challenging so to be a father or a parent it’s when you wear the shoe you know where it hurts so I can say thanks to my mum and dad for them to have been able to do the little they do you know so life was very hard but today I say glory be to God almighty.

What is the lesson you learnt in joining music with politics?

One of the things I learnt is be humble stay through to yourself and believe that what you do today determine your tomorrow there are some artist that cannot contest for an election not that they don’t want to but they won’t, not that they are not popular but they will not dare come for an election because of the kind of music they do, probably because of what they stand for, I for instance never thought of running for an election I just see myself contesting for an election , all I wanted was to go to school be a lawyer, settle down with your family and raise your kids and also fight for the less privileged, but what really prompted the politics in me was that we have seen professors, they fail woefully and academicians those that went to Cambridge, Chicago and so on they do everything get first class this thing is failing and I have realize that it is not the academic background that matter it’s not the exposure that matters, you can be their as a farmer who doesn’t have more than standard six that is why you have advisors on politics, on trade, entertainment you pay them because they went to school for it, if the people in Bariga is complaining of water and I will call one of my advisers who have an idea on water how can we solve this issue; what I need to have as a credential is good conscience that behalf of my people I will deliver, the money in my care will be used accordingly, un-behalf of my people I will do what they want. That is the man we need, we don’t need an academician, and we just need a man with the good conscience. The best bet for politics is to make it unattractive and make it less cheap.

Now that you have a taste of what politics is all about what has changed about your impression about politicians?

My perspective is this, don’t promise what you cannot do, if you are running for the post of the president don’t come out and promise I will give you light, water, good road, agriculture will be wonderful infect food will be plentiful, don’t do that, if you know you are going to be the president of Nigeria from January to December and you are going to do road if the amount is more than the person that need water you will win, run your manifesto well, set priority right, and come in and tell them road is my paramount aim and after the four year there will be road everywhere water might not be that incredible, what is important about Fashola is good road, water wasn’t that available security was average, it’s like he came e and want to eradicate the history of Tinubu and Tinubu was the one that has the master plan. But when you have an identity it goes faster in this part of the world and then other places.

Do you patronize our African fabrics?

I will say I am one of the first Nigerian in this generation that will wear agbada on stage, that will wear native to perform and now everybody wear it so glory be to god almighty.

Are you designer freak?

Am not particular about designer, I think my mood depicts what I wear if I am happy I wear agbada so that I will have so many pockets so if you give me money I can put it inside, but if in an I don’t care attitude I just be normal

Where is your best fun spot?

I haven’t been there and it is Bahamas I hope you can buy my ticket

What is your favourite drink?

Orange juice

What is your best quote, maybe from the Quran?

That will be Ayatul Qurisiyu because it is a quote that you can use for so many things, it is a quote that depicts so many things and it is very resourcefully.

What is your dream car?

That will be the latest Benz. I am contributing towards and Mutiat, you can also join the contribution to make it complete quickly. I love Mercedes but am hoping to buy it, it is called GLE X63

What kind of phone do you like?

I like IPhone but they are very troublesome and almost incompatible with other phone, you buy this, you buy that… android makes it easier.