9ice announces new album ‘G.O.A.T’ (Greatest of All Time)

Abolore Adigun Akande better known 9ice has revealed G.O.A.T as the new album title he will be releasing pretty soon.

The singer shared this via Instagram, where he posted the tracklist of the project, with the caption, “Are you ready?”

The new album will contain 9 tracks, with production from a number of music-makers, including Olumix, ID Cabasa, Young One, DJ Coublon, Tony Why, Team Salut, Young John, ABL, Shocker and STG.

“G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time)” album will be released under his record label, Temple Music.

The singer further listed all his kids as the executive producer of the album which will be distributed by Uba Pacific Music.