The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN has blamed the $9billion judgment delivered against Nigeria in London Court recently, on the poor treatment that previous governments gave to serious legal issues.

Malami made this today while speaking at the ongoing Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA in Lagos.

In the conference tagged, ‘Facing the future’, Malami lamented how saddening it was for the past administration to have handed over serious legal issues to incompetent lawyers .

However, the Federation’s Attorney General assured that the matter is currently being investigated and that those found to have committed any crime will be brought to book.

More details coming.