The federal government said on Thursday stated that all those involved in conceptual, drafting and signing of agreement between the ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) that resulted in $9bn judgment debt will be brought to book.

Attorney General of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) stated this while addressing the staff of the ministry of justice and its parastatals at the resumption of office .

“The federal government strongly views with serious concerns the underhand manners by which the negotiations, signing and formation of the contract was carried out by some vested interests in the past administration in connivance with their local and international conspirators”, he said.