More than 90 schoolgirls missing as Boko Haram attack Yobe- sources

More than 90 Nigerian schoolgirls are feared missing after Boko Haram Islamic insurgents attacked a village in the northeastern state of Yobe, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Their disappearance, if confirmed, would be one of the largest since Boko Haram abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014. That case drew global attention to the nine-year insurgency, which has sparked what the United Nations has called one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

A roll-call at the girls’ school on Tuesday showed that 91 students were absent, said the two people with direct knowledge of the matter, according to Reuters.

“I saw girls crying and wailing in three Tata vehicles and they were crying for help,” said a witness from the nearby village of Gumsa who was reportedly forced to show the insurgents the way out of the area and then released.

However, reporters were unable to verify the witness’s account that Boko Haram had abducted girls in the attack on Dapchi on Monday evening.

Nigerian police and the regional education ministry denied any abductions had taken place, but parents and other witnesses also told Reuters some girls were still missing.

The two sources, several parents and other local witnesses who spoke to reporters did so on condition of anonymity because they had been warned by Nigerian security and government officials not to disclose the disappearance.

Seven parents told reporters their daughters were among the missing.

“I hope my daughter is not one of those abducted as we learned that over ninety of them were not seen after going through their register book,” one parent said.

However, the state ministry of education said there had been no established case of abduction, but shut the Dapchi school for a week to allow students to be reunited with their families.