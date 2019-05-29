90% of our staff are locally sourced to create employment -FABCOM MD

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Managing Director of FABCOM, a Chinese production firm, Mr. Hu Qingwei, has disclosed that 90 percent of the company’s staff were locally sourced, saying that the remaining 10 percent are Chinese expartrates.

Qingwei, who disclosed this at the weekend, during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said the company’s intention to localise the staff was to create employment opportunity for the teeming unemployed Nigerians.

He said when they established the company in the first place in Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja; they decided to employ more of the local staff as one of the company’s social responsibilities to the people.

According to him, “When we came in newly, our intention was to massively employ local staff, which we did and then we later brought in some foreign staff as well.”

Qingwei, while narrating their experiences in Nigeria and the staff of the company who work for them, he explained that initially, the people were strange, but when they got familiar, they became one family.

The Managing Director asserted that the majority of the staff were trained while working in the factory as welders and electricians, which he said that, even if they resigned or retired from the company, they can be useful for themselves and the society.

Talking about the quality of their products, Qingwei stated that they do not compromise quality, adding that although, the ones people imported from China are the same as theirs, but they sometimes compromise with quality because, they are into short term business.