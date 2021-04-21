9 suspects arrested in relation to attack on Soludo

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the assault on Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Prof. Soludo was attacked by unidentified gunmen in his community of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, last month during an interactive session with local youths.

Three police officers were killed in the attack, and a commissioner in Anambra State, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, was kidnapped and later released by the gunmen. Chief Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra State, announced on Wednesday that nine of the alleged criminals involved in the attack have been arrested and will not be spared.

“What happened last month was unfortunate,” Obiano said at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka.

“But let me tell you, we have restructured and we are coming out like a smoking gun. We would not take any hostages. The nine assailants of Prof. Soludo are now in our clutches. We’re trying to get rid of them.

We’ll go after the rest of them. “We’re not going to take any more hostages. Obiano said, “A special squad has already been created, and they are already working everywhere.”