9 out of 10 persons breathe polluted air – UN

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres has said that an estimated nine out of 10 people worldwide are exposed to air pollutants that exceed World Health Organization (WHO) air quality guidelines.

According to Guterres, people are breathing dirty air all around the world from megacities to small villages.

In a statement made available to newsmen to mark the 2019 World Environment Day on Wednesday, the UN secretary general said that the development is reducing life expectancy and damaging economies across the planet.

“Today, we face an equally urgent crisis. It is time to act decisively, my message to governments is clear; tax pollution, end fossil fuel subsidies and stop building new coal plants. We need a green economy not a grey economy.

“On World Environment Day, I ask each of us to act so we can breathe more easily, from pressuring politicians and businesses to changing our own habits; we can reduce pollution and beat climate change,’’ he said.

Guterres noted that to improve air quality, countries must know her enemy, with deaths and illnesses from air pollution causing tiny particles that penetrate defences every time by filling the lungs.

According to him, these particles come from many sources, the burning of fossil fuels for power and transport, the chemicals and mining industries, the open burning of waste and the burning of forests and fields.

“The use of dirty indoor cooking and heating fuels has been identified as a major problem in the developing world. This polluted air kills some 7 million people each year, causes long term health problems, such as asthma, and reduces children’s cognitive development,” he added.