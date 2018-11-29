9 new federal institutions get Senate approval

The establishment of nine new federal universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education got the nod of the Senate yesterday after the upper Chamber passed third reading of bills sponsored by different senators for their establishment.

The passage of the nine bills Umeh was sequel to recommendations made to that effect in a cumulative reports presented by the Chairman Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Jubril Barau ( APC Kano North).

The institutions include, the Federal University of Education Aguleri, Federal University of Technology Manchok in Kaduna State, Federal Polytechnic ,Daura in Katsina State and Federal Polytechnic Ikom in Cross Rivers State .

Others are, Federal Polytechnic Langtang in Plateau State, Federal Polytechnic Kabo in Kano State and National Institute of Construction Technology and Management .

Federal Colleges of Education established through passage of the bills are , Federal College of Education ( Technical) Arochukwu and Federal College of Education Usugbenu- Irrua in Edo State .

In remarks after the passage of the bills, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the session, said assenting to them by President Muhammadu Buhari would go a long way in making education acquisition centres available for the teeming millions of school age Nigerians seeking for self .discovery knowledge.

He added that approval of the federal schools , would further register required federal presence in the affected communities with attendant positive multiplier effects .