9 days after: Suspected killers of ex CDS, Badeh arrested

Nine days after he was killed along Abuja Keffi road by gunmen, the Nigeria Police will today parade the suspected killer of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh. Air Chief Marshal Badeh, the immediate past Chief of the Defence Staff, was killed on December 18, 2018 on the way from his farm located along Abuja -Keffi road. The Tundra Toyota truck in which he was being driven was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly. Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed making many to speculate that he was assassinated. Indication emerged on Wednesday that the joint security task force constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of Air Chief Marshal Badeh had made some arrests and that the perpetrators are in the net. Speaking to our correspondent, a source at the Force Headquarters, said: “We have made a breakthrough in the case and we’ve arrested suspects who will be paraded on Thursday,” In another development, the Police had said there was no order from the Inspector General of Police or any plan by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye. The Police made the clarification on Wednesday in response to the alarm raised by Senator Dino Melaye of an alleged order by the Inspector General of Police “to arrest and inject him to death.” A statement signed by the Force spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, said “if the Senator knows he had committed any crime or he is aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out and confess and face the legal consequences instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public.”Nigeria Police said its attention was drawn to a statement in some sections of the media credited to Senator Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, captioned “IG plans to arrest me, inject me to death.” Responding, the Police in a statement said: “The Force is categorically stating that the statement is mischievous, malicious, capable of misleading the public and laughable. There was no such order from the Inspector General of Police or any plan by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye and inject him to death but if the Senator knows he had committed any crime or he is aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out and confess and face the legal consequences instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public. “The Force sees such defamatory, mischievous, malicious and reckless statement by Senator Dino Melaye as untrue, ridiculous, mischievous and unfortunate. “Senator Melaye is hereby called upon to know that his statement constitute a criminal defamatory offence, hate speech and hateful conduct. He should however as a law maker be law abiding and desist from un-senatorial and lawless utterances that cannot be substantiated with facts.” Police advised the public to disregard and discountenance the statement by Senator Melaye in its entirety as untrue and mischievous. “The Inspector General of Police will not be distracted by statements from the likes of Senator Melaye but will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails in all matters,” the Police stated.