Buttered popcorn

Popcorn is ranked number one food, the nicely fried up corn with lashings of butter till it bursts is mostly eaten in cinemas and at home.

Potato chips

Potatoes Fried in Slices or Shaving appeared in a bestselling 1817 cookbook by Englishman William Kitchiner. They’re now one of the world’s most child-friendly and best foods.

Ketchup

Ketchup, also known as catsup, ketsup, red sauce, and tomato sauce, is a sauce used as a condiment. Ketchup is a yes to any meal, made from tomato,egg whites, mushrooms, oysters, grapes, mussels, or walnuts.

Fish and chips

A combination of crunchy-outside, soft-inside dish of simple, un-adorned fundamentals, that’s fish and chips.

Croissant

Named for its historical crescent shape, is made from flour, the dough is layered with butter, rolled and folded several times in succession, then rolled into a sheet, in a technique called laminating. The process results in a layered, flaky texture, similar to a puff pastry.

Ice cream

Ice cream are made from dairy milk or cream and flavored with a sweetener, either sugar or an alternative, and any spice, such as cocoa or vanilla. it is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.

Donut

The delicious guilt of snacking on these addictive calorie bombs makes them taste even better, a doughnut could be a type of fried dough confection or dessert food.

Chocolate

Hamburger

The burger can be found on every street corner, it serves as a quick lunch or casual dinner.