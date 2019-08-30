No fewer than one thousand Civil Society Organisations (CSO) are set to picket the British and Irish Embassies next Monday over the United Kingdom court’s $9.6bn judgment against Nigeria.

The Secretary General of Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, gave the hint during a brief chat with on Friday in Abuja. AljazirahNigeria reports

Mr Ibrahim said that apart from the CSOs, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), and other pro-democracy groups are all ready to join the protest next week.

“The protest is going to be massive because we are all displeased with such a fraudulent judgment. Those who are behind this huge corruption must be brought to book,” Ibrahim said.