The Federal High Court in Abuja heard the case of two representatives of the Process and Industrial Development Ltd that were arraigned by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday. They pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and tax evasion instituted against them in respect of the contract that led to the judgment of the British Court to order the seizure of Nigeria’s foreign assets worth $9.6billion.

P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island was represented by its Commercial Director, Mohammad Kuchazi while P&ID Nigeria Limited was represented by a lawyer, Adamu Usman. Both firms were charged before Justice Inyang Ekwo on 11 counts of fraud and tax evasion.

Kuchazi was represented by his lawyer, Dandison Akurunwua, while Usman represented himself.

They were also accused of, fraudulently claiming to have acquired land from the Cross River State Government in 2010 for the gas supply project agreement which led to the $9.6bn judgment.