There was an outpouring of grief as the loved ones of 9/11 victims’ gather at the Sept. 11 memorial in an annual ritual of mourning.

The families gathered at ground zero, where nearly 3,000 people died on that bright September morning. There was sound of grief as the rhythm of names were being recited.

Eighteen years after the infamous incident occurred at the world trade center where aircrafts taken over by terrorist rammed aircrafts into the twin towers of the world trade center.

In commemoration to the remembrance at ground zero, an honor guard officer Antonio Casaccio, and Craig Pintarelli hung a flag with an image of the twin towers, followed by sober script. As readers began reciting the names of the dead, some family members began brushing away tears as the names were read.

Following the events at the memorial ground where some family members of the victims were interviewed, Margie, whose husband was a victim to the attack narrated how she goes to the memorial ground where her husband’s name is engraved as she says “It’s where I feel him. He breathed here and he died here.” Her husband, whose office was on the 97th floor of the world trade center.

Amongst those who paid tribute to the 9/11 victims was Ms. Nelson who was 6 years old in 2001, says “It helps me put things into perspective,” she said, even though she did not know anyone who was killed in the attacks. “The importance of remembering the people that lost their lives and who sacrificed, that’s important to me.”

There are now 400 trees where the wreckage was in 2001. For the ceremonies, loudspeakers were hung carefully from many of the trees. The idea is that the names being read should be heard from anywhere on the memorial’s eight-acre site.

At Trinity Church, at the head of Wall Street, Rev. Dr. William Lupfer, rang the Bell of Hope, donated to the city by Michael Oliver, who was the Lord Mayor of London in 2002, a year after the attacks.