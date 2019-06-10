8th NASS’s performance exceeded previous assemblies – Okei-Odumakin

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Centre for Change Initiative, a civil society organisation, on Sunday, commended the performance of the outgoing 8th National Assembly, saying it exceeded the performances of the previous National Assembly sessions.

The president of the organisation, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while assessing the performance of the 8th Assembly.

NAN reports that the Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 9, 2015 adjourned its legislative activities indefinitely last Thursday after four years.

The life of the 8th senate stood officially dissolved on the midnight of June 8 to pave way for the inauguration of the 9th Assembly on June 11.

Okei-Odumakin said that the 8th assembly had done averagely well in the last four years.

“Judging by the number of bills, interventions and civic engagements the 8th National Assembly can be adjudged as having done averagely well.

“It can be said to have exceeded the previous sessions of the NASS.

“That, nonetheless, does not mean that the assembly did not live, without some of its own shortcomings, “she said.

Okei-Odumakin urged the incoming assembly to consolidate on the achievements of the 8th assembly.

” The 8th NASS should engage in legislative actions that will impact positively on the lives of our people, ” she said.