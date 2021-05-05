89 Men beaten, violated by their wives in Lagos – Commissioner

Between 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, 89 men confirmed being battered by their wives in cases of domestic abuse, according to the Lagos State Government.

Cecilia Bolaji Dada, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), announced this on Tuesday at a ministerial news conference in Ikeja, Lagos, to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-second Olu’s year in office.

According to the commissioner, 46 men confirmed their wives had violated them to the ministry in 2020. She went on to say that 43 men reported being battered by their wives in the first quarter of 2021, bringing the number to 89 in less than two years.

READ ALSO: Jonathan: Yar’Adua’s timeline defined by Love, peace, others

She explained that the number only included cases that were reported to WAPA, and that some cases were reported directly to the Ministry of Justice and police station, which the ministry might not be aware of.

According to cases published to WAPA, a total of 664 women in Lagos were battered by their husbands in the previous year.

In 2020, 378 women were raped by their husbands, according to the commissioner, while 286 women were battered by their husbands in the first quarter of 2021.