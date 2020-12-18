8 killed, 17 houses razed in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

By Idibia Gabriel

Gunmen have struck at Gora Gan village, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, wiping out five members of a family and two others in the unending spiral of violence in Southern Kaduna communities.

The armed men were identified as Fulani by the affected natives, in the attack that occurred on Thursday, in the Atyap Chiefdom’s village.

A release issued and signed by spokesman of Southern kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Mr Luka Binniyat, stated that the invaders also burnt down 17 houses in the village and destroyed several other assets.

“Those killed include Ayuba Sheyin, 65; Jummai Sheyin, 55; Patience Sheyin, 5; Goodluck Sheyin,11 and Saviour Sheyin, 14.

They are all of the same household.

“The rest are Peter Akau, 70, and Joel Ishaya 35.A At least 17 homes were razed by the attackers,” the union stated.

“This will register as one of the attacks on the Atyap Chiefdom after a much celebrated and publicized peace accord was reached between elites of Atyap natives and their long time settled Hausa/Fulani communities in August this year.

“It could be recalled the on 15th November, 2020, the District Head of Ma’Zaki, in Atyap Chiefdom, Mr Haruna Kuye, was murdered along with his 9-year-old son, Destiny Haruna, while his wife and daughter survived with severe injuries inflicted on them.“

On Thursday, 17th December, 2020, armed men paired on four motor bikes stormed Kujeni Tudu in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state and attacked the Adara village, killing an elderly man, Bala Umaru, 75 and looted the village.

“In the pandemonium that ensued, 4 persons are still missing up to the time of writing this statement.

They are: Dada Bulus, 55, Peter Tanko, 43, Buba Yakubu 51 and Emma Dauda, 38.

“This means that in one day 8 Southern Kaduna natives were killed in a genocidal campaign against our people by armed militia who every surviving victim of the violence always identifies as Fulani”, the statement stressed.

“Information reaching SOKAPU says that four of the Gora Gan invaders were killed by troops of Operation Safe Haven who came for rescue and that some carry identity cards showing where they come from.

But, that we cannot confirm this as their corpses were not displayed.

“If the above assertion is true, then the government should have no reason not to use this information for a holistic investigation on the fleeing murderers and unravel those behind them and their motives.

“Part of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State bordering Niger sate have been sacked and are now IDPs in many communities with their kinsmen in Niger state.

“The primary reason why a government is formed is to protect lives and property. Any other reason is secondary.

On this, Kaduna state and the Federal government has failed in this regard as scores of Southern Kaduna communities have been sacked and most of them occupied by the invaders after killing several and destroying communities.

“We are calling on the Internal Communities, Humanitarian Organizations, the United National, relevant NGOs both local and International, men and women of conscience to help us bear pressure on our government to take the issue of security and safety of the residents of Kaduna state more seriously.”